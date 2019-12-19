-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. Vaxart posted earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 222.20% and a negative return on equity of 115.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VXRT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a report on Monday, November 18th.

In related news, insider Wouter Latour purchased 166,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $50,000.10. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 7,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $2,126,666.57. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,720,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,907. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sabby Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 30.1% in the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,197,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 277,063 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 65.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 120.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 404,883 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VXRT opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Vaxart has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.58.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

