$0.18 EPS Expected for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Brokerages expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Express’ earnings. Express reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Express had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Express’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPR shares. ValuEngine raised Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Express from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. MKM Partners set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Express in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPR. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Express by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Express during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Express by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Express stock opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $335.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02. Express has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $6.24.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

