FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts forecast that FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for FTS International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.24). FTS International posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that FTS International will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FTS International.

Get FTS International alerts:

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.10 million. FTS International had a positive return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 3.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTSI shares. Barclays cut their price objective on FTS International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Capital One Financial lowered FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cowen lowered FTS International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America cut shares of FTS International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of FTS International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTS International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in FTS International during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in FTS International during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in FTS International during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTSI opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.43 million, a P/E ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.42. FTS International has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $12.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.22.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FTS International (FTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.