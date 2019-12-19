Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $139.54

Restaurant Group PLC (LON:RTN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $139.54 and traded as high as $162.00. Restaurant Group shares last traded at $151.90, with a volume of 1,202,566 shares traded.

RTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.91) price objective on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) target price on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 161.67 ($2.13).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 142.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 139.81. The stock has a market cap of $756.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

