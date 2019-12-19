Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $139.54

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Restaurant Group PLC (LON:RTN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $139.54 and traded as high as $162.00. Restaurant Group shares last traded at $151.90, with a volume of 1,202,566 shares traded.

RTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.91) price objective on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) target price on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 161.67 ($2.13).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 142.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 139.81. The stock has a market cap of $756.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93.

Restaurant Group Company Profile (LON:RTN)

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Lindblad Expeditions Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott
Lindblad Expeditions Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott
Condor Petroleum Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.27
Condor Petroleum Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.27
Jaguar Health Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Jaguar Health Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Strongco Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.65
Strongco Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.65
Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.11
Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.11
-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vaxart Inc This Quarter
-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vaxart Inc This Quarter


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report