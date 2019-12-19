Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.82

Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.82 and traded as high as $14.80. Invesco DB Energy Fund shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Invesco DB Energy Fund by 23.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund by 5.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund by 152.2% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 46,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund by 38.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 22,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $2,834,000.

PowerShares DB Energy Fund (the Fund) is based on the Deutsche Bank Liquid Commodity Index – Optimum Yield Energy Excess Return (the Index). The Index is a rules-based index composed of futures contracts on some of the most heavily traded energy commodities in the world-light sweet crude oil (WTI), heating oil, brent crude oil, reformulated blendstock for oxygenate blending (RBOB) gasoline and natural gas.

