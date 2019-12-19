Morgan Stanley Increases Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $110.00

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 77.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IRTC. Oppenheimer started coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $61.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 1.73. Irhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.24 and a 12 month high of $98.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.61.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $55.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.76 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 97.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,387,000 after buying an additional 1,064,782 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 705,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after purchasing an additional 488,247 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Irhythm Technologies by 695.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 354,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,042,000 after acquiring an additional 310,026 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth about $23,766,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 2,087.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,366,000 after acquiring an additional 269,902 shares during the period.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

