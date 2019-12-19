Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.16. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 19,848 shares traded.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 30.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

