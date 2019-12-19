Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $173.51

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $173.51 and traded as high as $192.30. Cairn Energy shares last traded at $189.00, with a volume of 1,507,697 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNE shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cairn Energy to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 194 ($2.55) to GBX 246 ($3.24) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 221 ($2.91).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 179.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 173.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.09.

Cairn Energy Company Profile (LON:CNE)

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

