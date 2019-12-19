Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.02

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.02 and traded as high as $8.13. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 27,420 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Industrial Alliance Securities increased their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $650.02 million and a PE ratio of 26.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.03.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$19.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

In related news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.55, for a total transaction of C$42,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,245,104.52. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.48, for a total transaction of C$84,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 809,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,862,880.96. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $665,154.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to collaborate on the same asset.

