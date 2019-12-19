National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $65.18

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.18 and traded as high as $72.31. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $72.23, with a volume of 513,841 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NA shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. CSFB lowered National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$69.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$70.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$65.29. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.63.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 7.0399996 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.97%.

In related news, Senior Officer Dominique Fagnoule sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.13, for a total transaction of C$911,820.00. Also, Director Brian A. Davis sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.35, for a total transaction of C$4,557,911.40. Insiders sold a total of 104,792 shares of company stock valued at $7,469,320 in the last three months.

About National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

