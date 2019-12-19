Barclays Analysts Give Unilever (AMS:UNIA) a €48.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UNIA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.50 ($57.56) price target on Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €53.38 ($62.08).

Unilever has a fifty-two week low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a fifty-two week high of €52.29 ($60.80).

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

