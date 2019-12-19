Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Ballard Power Systems also reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ballard Power Systems.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. The firm had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 13.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,312,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 155,281 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $561,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 252,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 126,321 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 415,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 101,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $467,000. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.15 and a beta of 1.90.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.