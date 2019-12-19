Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) PT Set at C$2.00 by Laurentian

Laurentian set a C$2.00 price target on Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Troilus Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Troilus Gold has a one year low of C$0.70 and a one year high of C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.43.

Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.

