Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) PT Set at C$2.00 by Laurentian

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Laurentian set a C$2.00 price target on Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Troilus Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Troilus Gold has a one year low of C$0.70 and a one year high of C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.43.

Troilus Gold Company Profile

Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Troilus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troilus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Lindblad Expeditions Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott
Lindblad Expeditions Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott
Condor Petroleum Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.27
Condor Petroleum Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.27
Jaguar Health Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Jaguar Health Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Strongco Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.65
Strongco Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.65
Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.11
Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.11
-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vaxart Inc This Quarter
-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vaxart Inc This Quarter


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report