Unilever (AMS:UNIA) Given a €48.00 Price Target at HSBC

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

HSBC set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.50 ($57.56) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €53.38 ($62.08).

Unilever has a twelve month low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a twelve month high of €52.29 ($60.80).

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

Analyst Recommendations for Unilever (AMS:UNIA)

