Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.30 ($13.14) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.58 ($16.96).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12 month low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a 12 month high of €9.08 ($10.56).

Analyst Recommendations for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F)

