Epizyme’s (EPZM) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EPZM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Epizyme presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Shares of EPZM opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 468.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPZM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 29.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

