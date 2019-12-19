Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 122.62% from the stock’s previous close.

URGN has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Urogen Pharma from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

Get Urogen Pharma alerts:

URGN stock opened at $33.69 on Thursday. Urogen Pharma has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average is $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $676.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.20. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urogen Pharma will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Schoenberg acquired 1,960 shares of Urogen Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $55,213.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett acquired 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,248.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,248. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,978 shares of company stock valued at $304,621. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 50,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 25,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 27,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.