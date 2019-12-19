Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) Downgraded by CIBC to Neutral

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial set a $10.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold Cp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold Cp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ EQX opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15. Equinox Gold Cp has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $8.18.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Equinox Gold Cp stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Equinox Gold Cp Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

