Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) Downgraded by CIBC to Neutral

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial set a $10.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold Cp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold Cp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ EQX opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15. Equinox Gold Cp has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $8.18.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Equinox Gold Cp stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Equinox Gold Cp Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Cp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold Cp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Epizyme’s Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush
Epizyme’s Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush
Urogen Pharma Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright
Urogen Pharma Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright
Equinox Gold Cp Downgraded by CIBC to Neutral
Equinox Gold Cp Downgraded by CIBC to Neutral
Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Groupon to Sell
Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Groupon to Sell
FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Sompo Holdings Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Sompo Holdings Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
T. Rowe Price Group Inc Insider Jessica M. Hiebler Sells 800 Shares
T. Rowe Price Group Inc Insider Jessica M. Hiebler Sells 800 Shares


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report