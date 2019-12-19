Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) to Sell

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) was downgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $2.40 price target on the coupon company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $3.20. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson set a $5.00 price objective on Groupon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush set a $3.50 target price on Groupon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Groupon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Groupon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.48.

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Groupon has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $3.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Groupon had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $495.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Groupon’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Groupon will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,342 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Groupon by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 237,312 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 704,025 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Groupon by 3.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 362,992 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

