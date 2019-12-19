FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Sompo Holdings (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Sompo Holdings (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sompo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sompo’s FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sompo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMPNY opened at $20.20 on Wednesday.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and financial and other services in Japan and internationally. The company underwrites various P&C insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and other insurance products; and life insurance products comprising individual and group insurance and annuities.

