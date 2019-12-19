T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Insider Jessica M. Hiebler Sells 800 Shares

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,518.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TROW opened at $122.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $126.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.38 and a 200-day moving average of $112.90.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.52%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.77.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

