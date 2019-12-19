Alonso Ricardo Sells 2,285 Shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) Stock

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $107,577.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,296.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alonso Ricardo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 17th, Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $106,709.50.

RARX opened at $46.93 on Thursday. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 25.73, a quick ratio of 25.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.33.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RARX. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,061,000 after acquiring an additional 886,583 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $4,511,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 93,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 63.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,789,000 after acquiring an additional 390,415 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RARX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

About Ra Pharmaceuticals

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

