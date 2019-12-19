Christopher Dawson Sells 8,025 Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson sold 8,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $114,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RUN opened at $14.66 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.22 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 0.63%. Sunrun’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $87,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth about $182,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Sunrun and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

