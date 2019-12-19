Robert J. Jr. Marshall Sells 6,351 Shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 6,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $132,227.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,370.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.15. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.77 million, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Lantheus had a return on equity of 46.58% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lantheus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

