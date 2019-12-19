Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) EVP Shlomi Argas Sells 1,521 Shares of Stock

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) EVP Shlomi Argas sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $118,181.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,181.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ORA opened at $76.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $79.18.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.11 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 12.59%. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORA. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

