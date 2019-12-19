Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Director Jason Pressman Sells 9,968 Shares of Stock

Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Director Jason Pressman sold 9,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
ZUO opened at $14.60 on Thursday. Zuora Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.94.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zuora Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC set a $18.00 price target on shares of Zuora and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.
Zuora Company Profile
Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.
