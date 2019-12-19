Senex Energy Ltd (ASX:SXY) Insider Trevor Bourne Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

Senex Energy Ltd (ASX:SXY) insider Trevor Bourne bought 500,000 shares of Senex Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$175,500.00 ($124,468.09).

ASX SXY opened at A$0.34 ($0.24) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. Senex Energy Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.26 ($0.19) and a 52 week high of A$0.43 ($0.30). The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.34. The company has a market cap of $486.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.50.

Senex Energy Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Australia. It primarily holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Cooper-Eromanga Basin, as well as coal seam gas tenements in Surat Basin, Queensland. The company was formerly known as Victoria Petroleum NL and changed its name to Senex Energy Limited in 2010.

