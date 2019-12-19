Senex Energy Ltd (ASX:SXY) Insider Trevor Bourne Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

Senex Energy Ltd (ASX:SXY) insider Trevor Bourne bought 500,000 shares of Senex Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$175,500.00 ($124,468.09).
ASX SXY opened at A$0.34 ($0.24) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. Senex Energy Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.26 ($0.19) and a 52 week high of A$0.43 ($0.30). The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.34. The company has a market cap of $486.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.50.
