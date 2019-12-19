Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) SVP Sells $148,713.29 in Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $148,713.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,114.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kevin A. Barr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Kevin A. Barr purchased 14 shares of Terex stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $351.96.

TEX stock opened at $30.41 on Thursday. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $38.57. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Terex had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 22.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,024,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,760 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 21,369.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,638,000 after buying an additional 2,873,134 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Terex by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,558,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,334,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,506,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,101,000 after buying an additional 481,032 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 311.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,180,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,074,000 after buying an additional 893,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on Terex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Terex from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Terex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

