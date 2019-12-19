Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Director Ginger M. Jones Purchases 1,000 Shares

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Director Ginger M. Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $165.95 per share, with a total value of $165,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,722.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $163.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.12. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $111.07 and a one year high of $168.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79. The firm had revenue of $585.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.16 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Nordson from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Nordson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Nordson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 5.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 44,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

