Dennis Mcloughlin Sells 3,671 Shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) insider Dennis Mcloughlin sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $168,095.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $46.53 on Thursday. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $49.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 160.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $104.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.88 million. Pacira Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PCRX shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 414.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.