Insider Buying: Dicker Data Ltd (ASX:DDR) Insider Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Dicker Data Ltd (ASX:DDR) insider Ian Welch bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$6.10 ($4.33) per share, with a total value of A$183,000.00 ($129,787.23).

Shares of DDR stock opened at A$6.70 ($4.75) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$6.57 and a 200 day moving average of A$6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Dicker Data Ltd has a 1-year low of A$2.81 ($1.99) and a 1-year high of A$8.09 ($5.74). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 26.69.

The business also recently declared a interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. Dicker Data’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.68%.

Dicker Data Company Profile

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers a product portfolio of various technology vendors, including HP, Cisco, Toshiba, ASUS, Lenovo, Microsoft, and other brands. Dicker Data Limited sells its products to approximately 5,000 resellers.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Dicker Data (ASX:DDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Dicker Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicker Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Senex Energy Ltd Insider Trevor Bourne Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock
Senex Energy Ltd Insider Trevor Bourne Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock
Terex Co. SVP Sells $148,713.29 in Stock
Terex Co. SVP Sells $148,713.29 in Stock
Nordson Co. Director Ginger M. Jones Purchases 1,000 Shares
Nordson Co. Director Ginger M. Jones Purchases 1,000 Shares
Dennis Mcloughlin Sells 3,671 Shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc Stock
Dennis Mcloughlin Sells 3,671 Shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc Stock
Insider Buying: Dicker Data Ltd Insider Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock
Insider Buying: Dicker Data Ltd Insider Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock
New Age Beverages Corp Director Timothy J. Haas Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock
New Age Beverages Corp Director Timothy J. Haas Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report