Insider Buying: Dicker Data Ltd (ASX:DDR) Insider Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Dicker Data Ltd (ASX:DDR) insider Ian Welch bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$6.10 ($4.33) per share, with a total value of A$183,000.00 ($129,787.23).

Shares of DDR stock opened at A$6.70 ($4.75) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$6.57 and a 200 day moving average of A$6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Dicker Data Ltd has a 1-year low of A$2.81 ($1.99) and a 1-year high of A$8.09 ($5.74). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 26.69.

Get Dicker Data alerts:

The business also recently declared a interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. Dicker Data’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.68%.

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers a product portfolio of various technology vendors, including HP, Cisco, Toshiba, ASUS, Lenovo, Microsoft, and other brands. Dicker Data Limited sells its products to approximately 5,000 resellers.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Dicker Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicker Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.