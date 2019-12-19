New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) Director Timothy J. Haas Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) Director Timothy J. Haas acquired 100,000 shares of New Age Beverages stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 479,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,822.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NBEV opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28. New Age Beverages Corp has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.58.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 20.61% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. New Age Beverages’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Age Beverages Corp will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NBEV. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on New Age Beverages from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of New Age Beverages in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of New Age Beverages from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBEV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in New Age Beverages by 279.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,746,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,062 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Age Beverages by 24.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in New Age Beverages during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in New Age Beverages by 34.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after buying an additional 928,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in New Age Beverages in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

