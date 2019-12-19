Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.30-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $905-930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $954 million.Steelcase also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.41-1.45 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCS. Raymond James downgraded shares of Steelcase from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steelcase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Steelcase from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Steelcase alerts:

SCS opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $23.02.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. Steelcase had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Steelcase will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Steelcase’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

In related news, VP Eddy F. Schmitt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $473,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,051.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $136,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,388,910.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,300 shares of company stock worth $754,203. Company insiders own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.