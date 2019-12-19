Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $905-930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $954.00 million.Steelcase also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 1.41-1.45 EPS.

Shares of SCS stock opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.38. Steelcase has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $23.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Steelcase will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCS shares. Sidoti upped their price objective on Steelcase from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Steelcase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Steelcase from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

In other news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $48,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 235,644 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,404.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 7,500 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $136,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,388,910.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,300 shares of company stock valued at $754,203. Insiders own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

