Robert Andrew Douglas Sells 1,302 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.71, for a total value of $201,432.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,671 shares in the company, valued at $10,314,670.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Andrew Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,360 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total value of $199,416.80.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 3,302 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $430,085.50.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $156.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.41. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.64 and a 52 week high of $157.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.50 and a 200 day moving average of $133.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $681.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.87 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 15.52%. ResMed’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 342.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in ResMed by 26.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

