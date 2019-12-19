Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.45

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.45 and traded as high as $2.09. Genetic Technologies shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 600 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46.

Genetic Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GENE)

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

