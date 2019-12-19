Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $39.41. Michael Kors shares last traded at $38.10, with a volume of 2,269,576 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS)

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

