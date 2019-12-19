NeXt Innovation (NASDAQ:GSVC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.52

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

NeXt Innovation Corp (NASDAQ:GSVC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.52 and traded as high as $6.88. NeXt Innovation shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 194,938 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $133.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.56.

About NeXt Innovation (NASDAQ:GSVC)

GSV Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NeXt Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeXt Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Genetic Technologies Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.45
Genetic Technologies Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.45
Michael Kors Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
Michael Kors Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
NeXt Innovation Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.52
NeXt Innovation Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.52
Sun Communities Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $145.14
Sun Communities Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $145.14
Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 19th
Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 19th
Tc Pipelines Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $50.24
Tc Pipelines Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $50.24


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report