NeXt Innovation (NASDAQ:GSVC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.52

NeXt Innovation Corp (NASDAQ:GSVC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.52 and traded as high as $6.88. NeXt Innovation shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 194,938 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $133.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.56.

About NeXt Innovation (NASDAQ:GSVC)

GSV Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for NeXt Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeXt Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.