Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $145.14

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $145.14 and traded as high as $153.63. Sun Communities shares last traded at $149.63, with a volume of 26,701 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.20.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $18,285,000.00. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 11,204 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $1,663,794.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,353,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 557.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,170,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,980 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,370,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,448,000 after acquiring an additional 653,483 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,006,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter worth $87,862,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 453.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,767,000 after acquiring an additional 440,164 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.