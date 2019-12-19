Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $145.14

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $145.14 and traded as high as $153.63. Sun Communities shares last traded at $149.63, with a volume of 26,701 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.20.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $18,285,000.00. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 11,204 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $1,663,794.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,353,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 557.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,170,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,980 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,370,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,448,000 after acquiring an additional 653,483 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,006,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter worth $87,862,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 453.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,767,000 after acquiring an additional 440,164 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Genetic Technologies Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.45
Genetic Technologies Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.45
Michael Kors Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
Michael Kors Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
NeXt Innovation Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.52
NeXt Innovation Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.52
Sun Communities Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $145.14
Sun Communities Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $145.14
Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 19th
Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 19th
Tc Pipelines Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $50.24
Tc Pipelines Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $50.24


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report