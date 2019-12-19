Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 19th (ABM, ALNY, AMG, AMN, APO, ARES, AT1, BEN, BJRI, BK)

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, December 19th:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price increased by Chardan Capital from $150.00 to $190.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank AG from $92.00 to $90.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $65.00 to $68.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $53.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $45.00 to $48.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $38.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €9.25 ($10.76) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank AG from $29.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $39.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank AG from $54.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $546.00 to $563.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $50.00 to $55.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $60.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) was given a €5.00 ($5.81) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $60.00 to $58.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $39.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $42.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $30.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from $210.00 to $229.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSKD) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $18.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $245.00 to $252.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $797.00 to $831.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $33.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc from $95.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) was given a €155.00 ($180.23) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,570 ($46.96) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $151.00 to $160.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $175.00.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $79.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $287.00 to $333.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) was given a €26.00 ($30.23) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target boosted by MKM Partners from $30.00 to $31.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG from $46.00 to $45.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank AG from $49.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $35.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $162.00 to $166.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $27.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €61.50 ($71.51) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) was given a €76.00 ($88.37) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €86.00 ($100.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) was given a €28.00 ($32.56) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG to $5.76. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €67.00 ($77.91) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $36.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €70.00 ($81.40) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $257.00 to $255.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $211.00 to $209.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $255.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $77.00 to $90.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $214.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from $382.00 to $410.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) had its price target reduced by Sidoti from $45.00 to $43.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $265.00 to $260.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $59.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc from $35.00 to $38.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $45.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $46.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $80.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target boosted by Nomura from $40.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price raised by Pivotal Research from $400.00 to $425.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $19.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $83.00 to $87.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $53.00 to $52.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $77.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 6,300 ($82.87) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RIB Software (ETR:RIB) was given a €26.00 ($30.23) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RIB Software (ETR:RIB) was given a €21.00 ($24.42) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Snc-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $29.00 to $36.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) had its target price boosted by Buckingham Research from $50.00 to $58.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target boosted by Argus to $340.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) was given a SEK 175 price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €65.00 ($75.58) target price by analysts at Oddo Bhf. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $90.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) had its price target cut by Benchmark Co. from $9.00 to $7.00. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $113.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €55.00 ($63.95) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

