Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $50.24

Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.24 and traded as high as $52.43. Tc Pipelines shares last traded at $52.10, with a volume of 130,111 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank lowered Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. CIBC set a $73.00 price objective on Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is presently 76.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Tc Pipelines in the third quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

