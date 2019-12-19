iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.69

iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.69 and traded as high as $7.23. iCAD shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 1,057 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $138.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.18.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 76.99% and a negative net margin of 46.85%. The company had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iCAD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iCAD by 6.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 57,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

