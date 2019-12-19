Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.69

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.69 and traded as high as $1.70. Celsion shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 14,472 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $35.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Celsion had a negative net margin of 1,653.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.46%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Celsion Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celsion stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Celsion worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

About Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

