RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Trading 6.7% Higher

RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) shares were up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.17 and last traded at $17.15, approximately 1,535 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

Separately, Deutsche Bank raised RSA Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

About RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

