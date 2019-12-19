Dacian Gold (ASX:DCN) Shares Down 0.7%

Dacian Gold Limited (ASX:DCN) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$1.42 ($1.00) and last traded at A$1.45 ($1.03), approximately 661,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.46 ($1.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$1.42. The firm has a market cap of $330.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.54.

About Dacian Gold (ASX:DCN)

Dacian Gold Limited explores and develops gold properties in Australia. It primarily focuses on its 100% owned Mount Morgans Gold Project located in the Western Australia. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Como, Australia.

