Dacian Gold (ASX:DCN) Shares Down 0.7%

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Dacian Gold Limited (ASX:DCN) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$1.42 ($1.00) and last traded at A$1.45 ($1.03), approximately 661,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.46 ($1.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$1.42. The firm has a market cap of $330.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.54.

About Dacian Gold (ASX:DCN)

Dacian Gold Limited explores and develops gold properties in Australia. It primarily focuses on its 100% owned Mount Morgans Gold Project located in the Western Australia. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Como, Australia.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Dacian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dacian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Tc Pipelines Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $50.24
Tc Pipelines Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $50.24
iCAD Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.69
iCAD Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.69
Celsion Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.69
Celsion Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.69
RSA Insurance Group Trading 6.7% Higher
RSA Insurance Group Trading 6.7% Higher
Dacian Gold Shares Down 0.7%
Dacian Gold Shares Down 0.7%
Secure Energy Services Trading Up 10.3%
Secure Energy Services Trading Up 10.3%


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report