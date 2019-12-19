Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Trading Up 10.3%

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) traded up 10.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.67, 11,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 334% from the average session volume of 2,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Secure Energy Services from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

About Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and North Dakota. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, full service rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

