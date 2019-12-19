mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Trading Down 5.2%

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) shares were down 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.09, approximately 1,384 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99.

mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter.

mPhase Technologies, Inc researches, develops, and fabricates smart surfaces using materials science engineering, and enabled by breakthroughs in nanotechnology science and the principles of microfluidics and microelectromechanical systems. The company focuses on research and development of its Smart Nanobattery for military and commercial applications.

