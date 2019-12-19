TELIX Pharmaceutical (ASX:TLX) Trading Down 0.7%

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

TELIX Pharmaceutical (ASX:TLX) shares traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$1.50 ($1.06) and last traded at A$1.50 ($1.06), 295,468 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.51 ($1.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.70. The stock has a market cap of $379.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85.

TELIX Pharmaceutical Company Profile (ASX:TLX)

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited, an oncology company, develops molecularly targeted radiation products for unmet needs in cancer care in Australia. Its products include TLX101, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; TLX250, which is in Phase II for the diagnosis and treatment of renal cancer; TLX250-CDx, which is in Phase III for the imaging of clear cell renal cell cancer; TLX591, which is in pre-Phase III for the treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TLX591-CDx, which is in Phase III for the imaging of prostate cancer.

