Insider Selling: Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) CFO Sells 23,862 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) CFO Christopher Collier sold 23,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $298,036.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,281 shares in the company, valued at $14,217,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Collier also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 30th, Christopher Collier sold 35,000 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $410,200.00.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $12.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Flex Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLEX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 506.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,326,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,348,000 after buying an additional 1,942,769 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,069,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 197.8% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 433,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 288,107 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 19.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,196,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,523,000 after buying an additional 192,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Flex by 7.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX)

