Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Insider Charles Muth Sells 4,046 Shares of Stock

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) insider Charles Muth sold 4,046 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $303,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $77.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $239.71.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.35 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 580.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BYND. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.22.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.